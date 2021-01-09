Shocking footage captures suspects involved with early morning crimes in Five Points

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver family captured two men viciously trying to get inside their home in Five Points during a Monday morning crime spree.

Homeowner Sean Patrick shared the 10 minutes of disturbing, action-filled footage exclusively with FOX31.

Video captures two men walking up to a home on Lawrence Street around 5:45 a.m., kicking the door several times, breaking two fences and leaving out the back.

Denver police is now using this footage to try to track down a second suspect and have asked us to blur the faces of both men captured on camera.

“I’ve never seen them before in my life,” homeowner Sean Patrick said. “All I can think they were trying to gain access to a house they thought they knew somebody who lived there.”

Patrick is grateful his family was not home to face them in person, but the intensity they brought to his door has him terrified.

“You just feel like your privacy is being destroyed, someone gaining access to your house in such a destructive manner, it’s hard to put into words,” Patrick said.

Problem Solvers obtained the probable cause documents from the case. One of the men, De Jon Johnson, kicked two officers in the face during his arrest and seriously injured another who may have a broken ankle.

Documents go on to explain the break-in at the Patrick’s house was just part of an early morning crime spree. Johnson is being held for stealing a car, burglary, and assault.

“This might be the last straw for us as a family. I’ve got a wife and two kids and it’s just not safe place to be right now,” Patrick said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case or the second suspect caught on camera to call Crime Stoppers.