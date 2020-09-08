Farmbox Foods is shipping container farms that can grow an assortment of leafy greens and gourmet/medicinal mushrooms. It can grow approximately 4-500 lbs of lettuce in 4-6 weeks, 5-600 lbs of oyster/lion’s mane mushrooms every week, etc.

Farmbox Foods embody an obvious solution to the challenges of food insecurity and

commercial food production through this crippling pandemic. They have created an alternative path to revitalize and empower medical facilities and underserved communities through the use of their units. The way of food production is changing.