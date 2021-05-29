Shelter-in-place lifted in Jefferson County, suspect in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:48 p.m.): Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a male suspect is in custody after a shooting. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Deputies are investigating the incident.

Jeffco Sheriff ordered a shelter-in-place for residents in a condo complex on the 7700 block of W Glasglow Place on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, JCSO said.

A heavy police presence is in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

