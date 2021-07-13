Shelter-in-place issued in Aurora after police find suspicious device during arrest

by: Jenny Ivy

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, 5:05 a.m.: Officers and SWAT have located a suspicious device in the home where they have apprehended a suspect who fired shots at officers. A shelter-in-place has been re-issued.

The bomb squad is inspecting the object.

UPDATE, 4:55 a.m.: Aurora police said Tuesday morning they have a suspect in custody after issuing a shelter-in-place.

No officers or civilians were injured.

Police are calling the incident an officer-involved shooting.

ORIGINAL: The Aurora Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for residents around 4283 S. Salida Way.

Police say a suspect shot at officers from a home after they attempted to make an arrest on felony charges. They are warning the public not to go near the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

