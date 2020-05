DENVER (KDVR) — Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms who have dedicated their time, effort, heart and soul to their loved ones!

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic canceled many traditional celebrations such as brunch at a local restaurant or dinner at mom’s favorite place.

Let us know how you celebrated this Mother’s Day and share your favorite picture of your mom.

My mom passed away two years ago but this is one of my favorite pictures of her and I. She’s celebrating her day with me always.

I love this picture of me and my mom. My mom is my best friend. I love you mom

My mother, Marisa Wilkes. We always get told she looks like our sister. She is beautiful inside and out and has a heart of gold, truly.