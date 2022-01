If you’ve had a Shake Shack shake then you’ll know that they are tasty, but this Friday through Sunday, all proceeds from shakes sold in Colorado will benefit the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. That’s 3 days of shake donations at eight locations along the front range.

Shake Shake is also getting ready to open up two new South Denver locations, including the states fist drive-thru location (one of the first in the country) in Greenwood Village.