Sewing Circles Coming Together to Help Colorado Communities

Fashion Design students, faculty and staff at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) are embracing their new e-classrooms by sewing their fabrics into face masks.

Stitch by stitch, these artists are networking regularly in their virtual environment with peers, professors and friends over at Athena Project for “Fashion in Action,” a collaborative partnership between RMCAD and the non-profit to create and distribute face masks for those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These sewing circles are a way to stay connected during this time of social distance and everyone is welcome to join.