Severe weather threat Wednesday, hotter days ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Severe weather is possible again east of the mountains on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Hail and wind are the primary threats. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.

Afternoon and evening storms will move east, carrying potentially damaging hail (larger than a quarter) and winds over 60 mph. The threat will subside later in the evening.

For Wednesday, the highest risk of severe weather is shown here in the watch area: https://t.co/PykCu2v5t7 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 5, 2020

As the storms calm overnight, the area will begin a transition to a quieter and warmer weather pattern.

Thursday to bring only very isolated thunderstorms with a lesser threat of damaging hail and wind. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Friday through the weekend, expect mostly dry days with highs into the 90s. This will carry into early next week also.

The drier and hotter-than-average forecast isn’t unique to June or July, and it will likely remain this way for the month of August too.

At least outdoor plans are made more simply with fewer storm days to plan around. The flip side of that coin, however, is that dangerous fire weather conditions will remain.