DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will sweep across Eastern Colorado Tuesday afternoon and evening and some of them could turn severe.

There is a marginal risk in place for areas west of Interstate-25 with a slight and enhanced risk for severe storms on the plains.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats with the storms this afternoon. The chance for storms in Metro Denver is low. The best chance for storms will stay east of the Front Range.

Storms will stay at a 10% chance on Wednesday and Thursday meaning most spots will stay dry. Temperatures will cool slightly to the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will hit the low 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with dry weather expected through the weekend and into next week.