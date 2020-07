FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre Fire Authority is on scene of a structure fire at 2500 E. Harmony Rd.

The surrounding residences have been evacuated as a precaution, however, PFA says the fire is under control.

The Northern Colorado Bomb Team has also responded as a precaution.

Fort Collins police say they are investigating at the residence with PFA, and are treating this as a criminal incident.