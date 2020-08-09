Several Colorado State football players dispute allegations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A number of Colorado State football players released a shared statement on social media to support head coach Steve Addazio and dispute accusations against the program.

The Rams have paused all football activities after a recent investigation started by the president of the university into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes.

In a statement, the players addressed several issues, including allegations of racism and verbal abuse they said are “patently untrue.” It included the hashtag “CSUunited.”