Several Colorado State football players dispute allegations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado State University Rams logo

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A number of Colorado State football players released a shared statement on social media to support head coach Steve Addazio and dispute accusations against the program.

The Rams have paused all football activities after a recent investigation started by the president of the university into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes.

In a statement, the players addressed several issues, including allegations of racism and verbal abuse they said are “patently untrue.” It included the hashtag “CSUunited.”

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories