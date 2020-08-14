Seven Ways to Save for Those Back to School Supplies

School shopping needs and habits are shifting as more families face the realities of distance learning at home. For many parents, this could make the school year even more expensive.

According to the 2020 Back-to-School Survey from Deloitte, 51% of parents will spend more on internet-based learning resources including virtual tutors, subscriptions and e-learning platforms and will dish out nearly $400 on average for computers and hardware, up 38% from last year. Plus, they will spend an additional $316 on electronic gadgets and digital subscriptions. Not to mention, some many need to create a special learning space so extra furniture may be needed. Considering that 59% of U.S. consumers have experienced a negative impact on their income as a result of the coronavirus outbreak though, it’s more important than ever to find ways to stretch your school shopping budget.

Andrea Woroch, nationally recognized money-saving expert at www.andreaworoch.com has these 7 tips to help families save money on school needs .

7 Simple Tips to Stretch Your Back-to-(home)School Budget



1. Set a No Spend Challenge—search around your home for left over supplies like half filled notebooks, scattered crayons and pencils and old folders

2. Use Cash Back To Buy Supplies—scan grocery and store receipts using Fetch Rewards to earn points for free gift cards to Walmart and Amazon and use these gift cards buy supplies. Enter code EASYBUDGET for an extra 3,000 points for signing up.

3. Swap Supplies and Clothes—Set up a swap with other families in your area, join a swap group through Facebook or swap through Swoondle Society, an online member marketplace for trading kids clothes, shoes and accessories.

4. Tap into Free Resources—Khan Academy provides free learning video courses for kids from preschool to k-12, audible provides free e-books to kids, get free online tutoring through your local library, EveryoneOn.org, connects you with free and low-cost Wi-Fi and computer resources based on your zip code, income level, and the number of K-12/college students in your household

5. Look for Refurbished Gadgets—You can save anywhere from 30 to 60% off regular retail prices by looking for refurbished laptops, tablets, smartphones and other personal electronics. Best Buy has an entire section dedicated to open box which are cheaper and many times never used. Make sure it’s certified and has a warranty or valid for return.

6. Split Bulk Deals with Parents—Go in on bulk supply purchases with other families so you get the price per unit deal without having to pay more upfront right now.

7. Wait It Out—The back to school season has shifted and the prime sale time will hit at the end of August to mid September. Not to mention, clearance sales on fall clothing will be best in early October. Also, confirm with teachers first what’s considered a necessity and what’s just a nice to have and don’t buy brand names. The generic products will do just fine!