Sesame Street on helping children and families build a lifelong foundation of resilience

These past few years have been tough on families everywhere, and now more than ever, it is important for families and providers to help children build resilience and healthy communities together.



Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind Sesame Street, is launching new resources on January 20th, 2022, to help children build resilience to thrive in their communities, made possible by support from UnitedHealthcare.

The new Sesame Street in Communities content includes a comprehensive course for caregivers and social service and healthcare providers to help implement new resilience resources with the children they serve.

For more information visit sesamestreetincommunities.org.

