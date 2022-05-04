SeriesFest, the award-winning international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underserved voices in episodic storytelling, announced today the programming lineup forSeriesFest: Season 8. Taking place May 5 – 11 and making its anticipated in person return to Denver, Colorado, the annual six-day festival will include a full slate of in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres.

Opening night on May 5 kicks-off with the U.S. premiere screening of the STARZ new drama, “Becoming Elizabeth,” followed by a Q&A panel with creator and executive producer Anya Reiss and series’ stars Alicia von Rittberg and Jamie Blackley. Joining the special screening event line-up this year includes “Rat in the Kitchen” (TBS) with series’ co-hosts actress and comedian Natasha Leggero and Chef Ludo Lefebvre; “Bring on the Dancing Horses” featuring star and executive producer Kate Bosworth and director, writer, and executive producer Michael Polish; “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC+) with comedian and writer Adam Kay; “Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix) with series creator and host Phil Rosenthal; “Candy” (Hulu) with executive producers and co-creators Robin Veith and Nick Antosca. Plus, comedian Amber Ruffin will open SeriesFest’s Centerpiece event at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a screening of her favorite episode of “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock) just ahead of headliner and chart-topping alternative rock band Lake Street Dive.