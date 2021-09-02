September issue of 5280 Magazine is now available

The latest issue of 5280 Magazine is now available at your favorite newsstand and this month it’s all about Mexican-inspired feast.

Patricia Kaowthumrong, Food Editor at 5280 Magazine says this issue is about “Harvest Party” with Comida owner Rayme Rosello and Tender Belly co-founder Erik Duffy.

The two culinary pros invited 5280 Magazine into their Boulder home to produce delicious Mexican-inspired recipes form what’s available from their gardens.

The family-style menu is all about blending flavors and cultures and sharing all of the deliciousness with the ones you love.