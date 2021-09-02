September issue of 5280 Magazine is now available

News
Posted: / Updated:

The latest issue of 5280 Magazine is now available at your favorite newsstand and this month it’s all about Mexican-inspired feast.

Patricia Kaowthumrong, Food Editor at 5280 Magazine says this issue is about “Harvest Party” with Comida owner Rayme Rosello and Tender Belly co-founder Erik Duffy.

The two culinary pros invited 5280 Magazine into their Boulder home to produce delicious Mexican-inspired recipes form what’s available from their gardens.

The family-style menu is all about blending flavors and cultures and sharing all of the deliciousness with the ones you love.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories