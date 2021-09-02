September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and since there’s no test for ovarian cancer, it is truly vital to spread awareness. The focus of the month is on raising awareness of its most common symptoms: bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary urgency or frequency.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer in females in the U.S. and the deadliest gynecologic cancer. The Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance, or COCA, promotes awareness and early detection of ovarian cancer through advocacy and education while providing support to people affected by ovarian cancer.