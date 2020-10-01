UPDATE: Senior alert canceled, cognitively impaired woman found

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (12:49 p.m.): The CBI Senior Alert issued for Barbara Mendez has been canceled. She was located, according to the CBI.

ORIGINAL: The CBI issued a senior alert for Barbara Mendez, a 73-year-old woman with cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on foot in the 2700 block of Mallow Place at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the alert. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mendez is reported to be wearing a gray Colorado “C” shirt with red and yellow colors and carrying a brown bag.

Call 911 or the Loveland Police Department at 970-667-2151 if you see her.