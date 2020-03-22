Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to the media. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Kentucky Republican Rand Paul is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on Twitter.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” the post said.

