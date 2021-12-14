Sen. Bennet highlights importance of Child Tax Credit as final payments go out Wednesday

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — On the eve of the last Child Tax Credit payment for Americans, Democratic senators are pushing for the passage of the Build Back Better plan to extend those payments to families.

The Child Tax Credit comes in the form of monthly checks (up to $250 for every child six to 17 years old and up to $300 for every child under six). It was included in the American Rescue Plan Act that passed in March this year.

Final payments will go out Wednesday. The Build Back Better budget includes a one-year extension of the credit.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet will be one of several senators speaking about this on the Senate floor. You can watch the comments in the player above.