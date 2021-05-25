Semi carrying 91 calves crashes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A semi-truck that was transporting 91 cattle crashed on Highway 24 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

According to KXRM, Colorado Springs Police responded to the crash around 6 p.m. The crash closed both directions of the MLK bypass east of Interstate 25.

Police confirm some of the calves died inside of the trailer as a result of the crash, the Nexstar station said.

Two people inside of the semi suffered minor injuries, neither needed to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.