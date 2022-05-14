COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is at the scene of a grassfire near the Colorado Springs Airport.

Multiple roads were shut down as fire crews responded to the blaze.

A grassfire broke out near the Colorado Springs Airport. (Photo: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

CSFD reported at 3:32 p.m. that the grassfire had been put out and crews were staying on scene to mop up hotspots.

The fire was estimated to have burned about 5 acres. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is the second fire near the COS Airport this week as the Alturas Fire burned 182 acres on Thursday. That fire was caused by a car’s catalytic converter.