Second Avalanche player tests positive with COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — An undisclosed second player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive with COVID-19. The organization said he is in self-isolation and they have informed all players and staff that may have been in contact with him.

The club states no other player or staff are showing symptoms at this time. The first Avalanche player with coronavirus was announced on March 26 after he had shown symptoms, self-isolated and recovered.

The Ottawa Senators are the only other NHL team to publicize players testing positive with the virus. The teams hadn’t faced each other since Feb. 11 but played against the same team back-to-back before the season was postponed.

The Senators played the San Jose Sharks on March 7 and the Avalanche faced-off against them the next night (March 8) at the SAP Center.