Seattle Fish Company is a third-generation family-owned company and Colorado-based business, proudly serving the Rocky Mountain region and surrounding states for over a century. Their mission is to bring fresh and frozen seafood to Colorado with the goal of making sustainable fish not only accessible, but the preferred option for all crustacean lovers.

Now the the company is bring that quality to King Soopers & City Market grocery stores. King Sooper & City Market grocery stores will have sustainable oysters throughout the Rocky Mountains direct from the growers in Maryland.