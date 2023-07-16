DENVER (KDVR) — Allergy season is in full swing and for some Coloradans symptoms have been especially bad.

“This season has been really bad,” Jocelyn Kury told FOX31. “I’ve had nine years of allergy shots and this year is unquestionably horrible.”

Dr. Rebin Kader, an allergist with UC Health Medical Center, said his office has been busy.

“I would say the past 2-3 months, I’ve had patients where they never seek allergy care before, come into my office asking for treatment as quickly as possible,” Kader said. “From the past few years that I’ve been here, this has been the most bothersome for my patients in terms of symptoms.”

Kader said the recent weather has not only extended, but heightened allergy season.

“Every time you have rain, wind, you’re going to get a little more vegetation if there’s more moisture in the air, and then the wind just carries all that pollen with it,” Kader said. “Studies show there’s been higher amounts of pollen, about 20% more pollen in the environment.”

Thus triggering allergy symptoms like runny noses, sneezes, congestion and eye irritations.

“Avoidance is always the first choice if you can, but it’s hard to avoid the environment, so next choice would be over-the-counter medications like oral antihistamines, nasal sprays, allergy eye drops,” Kader said.

Allergists also recommend testing to help better find the source of the symptoms and identify the most effective treatment.