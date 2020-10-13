Search underway for missing hiker near Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. — A search is underway for a Colorado Springs woman who is overdue from a hiking trip in the Alamosa area.

Joy Cipoletti was last heard from around 3 p.m. Saturday, when she messaged her daughter from the summit of Ellingwood Point.

Cipoletti’s daughter said she planned to return to the Zapata Falls trailhead Saturday, then make the drive back to Colorado Springs. Search and rescue crews found her car at the trailhead Sunday.

Cipoletti, 60, is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds, with curly brown/gray hair. She was last known to be wearing a light purple or green jacket, and may be wearing a white hat.

Anyone who has seen Cipoletti, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to call Alamosa police dispatch at 719-589-5807.