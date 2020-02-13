Search intensifying for missing 2-year-old in Denver area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Police all around the Denver area actively looking for a missing boy who could be in danger after they said his mother took him during a parental visitation.

Commerce City police said Valerie Watson, 29, took her son Danny Fish Jr. during a visit on Feb. 6, 2020. Watson does not have custody of Fish.

"When the father wasn’t aware of things, she asked the neighbor for a ride to Colfax and Colorado," said CCPD Cmdr. Greg Sadar. "That’s the last time we saw him...at a gas station."

Police said Watson is known to frequent motels and business along the East Colfax corridor. That's where investigators believe two two may be staying.

"We’re very worried about his well-being," said Sadar. "He’s in a dangerous scenario.

"Our big concern is the transient nature of his mother," Sadar said. "She lives a complicated lifestyle. She does not have the ability to properly care for the boy."

Commerce City police now have a sergeant and two detectives working on the case full-time. Plus, Denver and Aurora police are helping.

They've been knocking on doors and handing out flyers along Colfax. Investigators have received a number of tips, but haven't found the two just yet.

"The dad is very concerned about him," Sadar said. "He’s very worried about his son and would like to see him home safely."

Watson is described as being 6'1" tall and very thin. She sometimes wears a wig.

Fish Jr. is 2 1/2 years old, 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

If you know where Valerie Watson and Danny Fish Jr. may be, you're asked to call 911 or Commerce City police at 303-288-1535.