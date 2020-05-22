Search for missing Chaffee County woman being conducted on the east side of Salida

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are conducting a search at a residential property on the east side of Salida for missing Chaffee County woman, Suzanne Morphew.

The property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Morphew.

Morphew was reported missing on May 10 and has not been seen since. Deputies say they spoke with a neighbor who said 49-year-old Morphew had reportedly gone for a bike ride in the Maysville area and didn’t return home.

No details about the search are being released at this time.

An update will be provided at the conclusion of the search.