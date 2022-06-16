PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Wednesday around noon Pitkin County emergency dispatchers were notified of a man falling into an area of the Roaring Forks River known as the Devil’s Punch Bowl.

Pitkin County deputies along with several area emergency response teams were deployed on a search and rescue mission to find the man. Unfortunately, the report to dispatchers was delayed due to a lack of cellphone service.

The Devil’s Punch Bowl is located roughly eight miles southeast of Aspen, off Highway 82.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 12:18 p.m. to begin search and rescue efforts. However, after three hours the team decided to change efforts to a search and recovery mission. Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office requested the Grizzly Reservoir release gates be shut to reduce water flow in the area.

The search and recovery will continue Thursday morning as river levels fall. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.