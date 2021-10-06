Scooter crashes quadrupled in U.S. prepandemic

Scooters can be great for short commutes around town. Many electric scooters provide the option of battery power and kick power, as you can continue to use the scooter as a kick scooter after the battery dies.

DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows the city’s mobility goals do add a safety concern, but not mainly due to poor scooter skills.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries for a scooter rider near Capitol Hill.

Consumer Product Safety Commission data tracked national emergency department numbers – such incidents are not uncommon. The study shows emergency department visits for scooter riders more than tripled from 2017-2019.

Scooter use in Denver is encouraged as part of city-wide push to decrease automobile use through “micromobility.” Companies like Bird and Lime flooded city streets with the e-scooters beginning in 2018.

National emergency department data tracks along this timeline.

In 2017, there were only 7,700 scooter-related emergency department visits nationally. That number jumped to almost 28,000 by 2019.

It isn’t a matter of scooter-fueled brewery crawls, either. More often, these kinds of accidents are a problem with the scooter, not the rider.

CPSC conducted in-depth investigations of 37 scooter incidents – 32 of which were e-scooters – and found the overwhelming majority were not crashes. More likely, the incidents happen from some kind of mechanical failure.

Fifty percent of e-scooter-related emergency department visits came from a brake failure. Only three – just one in ten of the total – came from some user or environmental factor.