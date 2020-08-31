Scientists, researchers to analyze Hanging Lake this week

DENVER (KDVR) — This week, experts will analyze the Hanging Lake area near Glenwood Springs to determine what impact the Grizzly Creek Fire could have on the area’s delicate ecosystem.

Scientists with the White River National Forest Team and the agency’s Burned Area Emergency Response Unit, or BEAR, will look at the impact of ash, erosion and other factors, according to officials.

“Ash can get into the water and potentially change it. We just don’t know until we can get folks in there,” Deputy District Ranger Marcia Gilles, of the White River National Forest team, said. “The vegetation surrounding it [the lake] is still intact. So that’s always positive in terms of filtration.”

Top concerns for the Hanging Lake area include falling rock or debris due to unstable soil, downed trees and active burning in the trail corridor, Gilles says. She notes fire crews are working on the trail to protect infrastructure including trail bridges and the boardwalk.

“We know people love this area and want to help, we’re getting calls,” Gilles said.

For those interested in helping, Gilles says the National Forest Foundation has started a White River National Restoration Fund to help with post fire recovery.