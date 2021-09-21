School Meal Day bringing agriculture to the classroom and lunch table

Colorado Proud, along with the Colorado Departments of Agriculture and of Education, is inviting every Colorado school to participate in the annual Colorado Proud School Meal Day.

This is a day to celebrate Colorado agriculture and to educate K-12 school children about healthy eating – and about from where their food comes.

In order to encourage eating habits that will promote a lifetime of optimal health, it is essential to teach children about the importance of eating foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy products. Each year on Colorado Proud School Meal Day, more than 150,000 students statewide learn about agriculture in classrooms and eat locally-grown and -made meals. They talk about healthy eating, innovation, farmers and ranchers, and even their own young roles in the local food movement.

