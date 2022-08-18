COLORADO SPRINGS — A Mitchell High school employee was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Sarah Jones, a Library Technology Educator was arrested on August 17.

CSPD said on June 14, they were alerted to a possible sexual assault on a child, involving a 16-year-old former Mitchell High School student and an employee of Mitchell High School. Jones turned herself in after authorities obtained an arrest warrant, police said.

District 11 Superintendent, Michael Gaal, released a statement in regards to the matter:

“We have learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior and criminal charges being brought against a Mitchell High School employee, Sarah Jones. Due to these allegations and an ongoing police investigation, Ms. Jones has been placed on administrative leave. District and Mitchell administrators are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department during this investigation. Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students. These alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students.” Michael Gaal, Superintendent

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477.