Jan. 24 – 31 is National School Choice Week which shines a spotlight on ALL effective education options for children and is the world’s largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education.

Colorado education including districts, charter schools, private schools, and online programs are in the middle of open-enrollment and many families are not aware that Colorado provides them a choice in education options for their children, based on how their children learn, what they want to explore and even if they want to get their children into free college classes sooner.

Sandi Brown, chief executive administrator for Colorado Early Colleges shares more about school choice week as well as what Colorado Early Colleges offers.