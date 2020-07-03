Scattered storms through the holiday weekend, severe storm chance on Eastern Plains

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the 90s Friday afternoon with scattered afternoon storms. Storms will move across the Front Range from about 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. They are not expected to be severe on the Front Range but could be stronger on the Eastern Plains.

The Eastern Plains are in a marginal risk for severe storms Friday afternoon with gusty winds, hail, and lightning as the main threats.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms will stay in the forecast for the Fourth of July. Storms will move across the Front Range from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. They are not expected to turn severe but could contain gusty winds and lightning.

Sunday afternoon will bring more scattered storm chances. If you have plans to be outside or hike this weekend it is best to get that done in the morning hours.

Drier and warmer weather moves in next week.