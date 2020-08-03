Scattered storms expected Monday afternoon, some could turn severe

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and storms are clearing out of the Front Range Sunday evening and will slide onto the southeast plains before ending late Sunday evening.

Scattered afternoon storm chances are in the forecast once again for Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Storms will move in after 2 p.m. and will slide onto the plains by 9 p.m. Monday night. With a marginal risk in place, storms could turn severe. Strong winds will be the main threat with storms that develop.

Tuesday will bring more scattered storms and high temperatures in the 80s.

High temperatures will be in the 90s again by Friday with drier conditions by the weekend.