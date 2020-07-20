Scattered afternoon storms, brief cool down before 90s return

DENVER (KDVR) – There will be a few isolated storms on Monday afternoon across the Front Range. The best chances for storms will stay south of Metro Denver near Colorado Springs and on the northeast plains.

Storms could turn severe on the eastern plains where a marginal risk is in place. The main threats with storms today will be gusty outflow winds.

Storm chances will increase to 40% on Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will cool into the upper 80s. Scattered storms will develop after noon and slide across the Front Range and plains.

Most of Eastern Colorado, including Metro Denver, is in a marginal risk for severe storms. Gusty winds and hail will be possible with storms that develop.

Temperatures return to the 90s by Wednesday with isolated storm chances each afternoon. Storms chances will increase again over the weekend.