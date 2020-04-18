Scam targeting contractors, homeowners

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A homeowner is on the hook for thousands of dollars, after contractors she never met ripped up her driveway and took off halfway through the job.

“She returned to the home to check on some things, and found the driveway torn up—she knew about none of this,” Investigator Antonio Hernandez, with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say scammers were able to find the listing for the Centennial home online.

From there—the scammers reached out to multiple concrete contractors, asking for a bid to replace the driveway on several different properties.

Contractor Tom Adams was one of them.

“After he sent a check, he asked me to provide $2,000 that he had sent as ‘extra’ to a gentleman who was going to do plumbing work on that property,” Adams said, who is the owner of Adams Custom Concrete LLC.

“He wanted me to wire the money to them under their account from mine. Immediately, I knew there was a scam and there was a problem,” Adams recalled.

The longtime contractor says you should never do any work, until you’ve met in person with all parties involved.

He contacted the police—but days later, found out a pair of contractors had been scammed at the same Centennial property.

“We don’t know who they are,” Hernandez said. “They likely accepted a bid, accepted the check, deposited the check, and then began work before the check cleared.”

“The men actually contacted one of the nearby residents, asking about who owned the house because the check that was used for payment bounced. When they couldn’t figure out who to contact, the contractors just got back in their truck and drove away—leaving behind a partially torn up driveway and no way to replace it,” Hernandez explained.

Even though the homeowner wasn’t the one who was scammed, they are financially responsible for cleaning up the mess.

“Since they’re [the contractors] not going to come back and make it right, it’s the homeowner that’s stuck dealing with insurance and will likely be out, at the very least, their deductible,” said Hernandez.

Adams estimates it’s roughly $5,500 worth of damage.

He says he’s in the process of reaching out to some of his clients and connections, telling FOX31 his company is going to fix this mess for her.

“I’m part of something that I didn’t want to be a part of. I did the right things, and unfortunately someone was victimized. I’ve been victimized myself. All you can do is make it right,” Adams said.