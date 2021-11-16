Savory Spice to help you spice up your holiday meals

Some of the biggest problems for Thanksgiving meals is hesitancy to experiment and imbalance of flavor. Cooking with spices and punched up flavors can help both of those problems.

Michael Kimball with Savory Spice joins shares with us some simple ways to spice up our dishes this thanksgiving. Kimball says that the reason for some of our lack luster dishes is due to Imbalance of flavor – E.g. sweet potato casserole that’s too sweet, gravy that’s too salty, and overall too many heavy, starchy dishes. Find balance in each dish by adding contrasting and complementary elements. Add garam masala to cranberry sauce, cocoa powder in pie crust, Jamaican Jerk Seasoning in sweet potato casserole, cheese powder to mashed potatoes, Vegan Chicken Salt in gravy – and many more.

With seven shops in Colorado and a robust e-commerce site, Savory Spice is the Turkey Day destination with items like handcrafted poultry seasoning, Turkey Brining Kits, warm spices and blends like Pumpkin Pie Spice and Supreme Saigon Cinnamon, Spiced Apple Bake, and so much more.

Get your Thanksgiving shopping done now. There is currently free two-day shipping sale when you spend $59 until Thursday.