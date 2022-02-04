Saving tips from the Penny Hoarder

We all know that the prices on everyday items are going up, so we invited Rachel Christian from The Penny Hoarder to share some money saving tips during inflation.

According to Rachel Christian, the reason for some of the inflation is due to the pandemic and supply chains. Items such as housing, food, clothing and gas have all gone up. Christian says a simple way to save money during this time is comparison shop. Putt off any large purchases such as cars, laptops and other ticket items if possible.

Another tip is to start a family budget, divide your expenses into fixed vs variable. Your fixed expenses are things like your rent or mortgage or car payment that don’t fluctuate from month to month. Your variable expenses are things like food, clothing and entertainment that vary each month.