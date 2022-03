DENVER (KDVR) — Westminster-based space technology and intelligence company Maxar provided FOX31 with satellite imaging of the ongoing destruction in port city Mariupol, Ukraine.

Maxar’s WorldView-3 satellite compares high-resolution images from June 2021 to March 2022. They show homes and buildings left destroyed.

Buildings and homes before invasion, Mariupol, Ukraine

Destroyed building and homes

Shopping mall and other stores before invasion

Damaged shopping mall and other stores

Grocery stores and shopping malls before invasion

Destroyed grocery stores and shopping malls

Buildings and homes before invasion

Destroyed buildings and homes