Home Instead Senior Care® of Castle Rock is part of the world’s largest provider of In-Home Care Services for seniors. Their Professional CAREGivers provide personal support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. These services include personal care, medication reminders, meal preparation, light housekeeping, errands, incidental transportation, hospice support and more.

This holiday season, you can be help support their Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program provides holiday cheer by delivering gifts to lonely or low-income seniors who might otherwise go without any gifts or visitors during the holidays. Sponsored by Home Instead, with the support of many community volunteers and area nonprofits and businesses, Be a Santa to a Senior brightens the holiday for these deserving seniors. This year, due to concerns about the pandemic, these seniors may be feeling even more isolated and the need to remember them is more important than ever.