DENVER (KDVR) — Santa visited Cherry Creek State Park on Friday, where he handed one big present to Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky.

The gift? A long-awaited road opening, new education programs in 2024 and a new camping loop opening immediately.

Lakeview Road will reopen to the public on Jan. 26, 2024, after closing in May. The road was badly damaged by heavy rain during the spring, with spokesperson Kara Van Hoose telling FOX31 that the park saw 6 inches of rain in three days, raising the reservoir’s levels by 10 feet.

Two portions of the road, which runs directly over Cherry Creek, were washed out. Road repair began in the fall, intending to reopen by mid-December.

Lakeview runs latitudinally across the state park, creating many traffic impacts for people seeking to visit the park.

Additionally, there’s a new campsite loop, the Coyote Loop, for folks to plan their latest staycation in the heart of Aurora. The campsite offers a full RV hookup and is also available for tent and trailer camping.

New programs, swim beach facility in 2024

On Dec. 11, the park announced that the old swim beach building was almost entirely removed from the property and the Shop Creek Trail-Pipeline was reopened, although not in perfect condition according to the park’s Facebook page.

Two million dollars was awarded during the 2020-2021 state funding cycle to Cherry Creek State Park to replace a 45-year-old beach services building, increasing access to toilets, sinks, and stalls following public health and safety standards.

Design and location of the impending Swim Beach Facility at Cherry Creek State Park (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Cherry Creek State Park)

The popular swim spot has needed a new facility for a while, according to visitor feedback.

The park will also host new education programs in 2024, including boating safety, birding, archery and more.

The park will also host a Bald Eagle Festival on Feb. 10, 2024, according to the video announcement on Dec. 22. A Bald Eagle Festival has been hosted at Barr Lake State Park annually, as eagles begin their courtship behavior in January with mid-air tumbling, nest building and staying in close vicinity to each other.