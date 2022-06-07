Sampling for Hope is a casual food tasting event that benefits our Extended Stay Program at SafeHouse Denver. Launched in 2018, SafeHouse Denver’s Extended Stay Program is open to current clients who are out of immediate crisis but require additional time to achieve their housing goals. The six-unit apartment building offers families privacy and independence as they work on their self-identified goals and continue to heal from the trauma of abuse.

This is the first time this event is returning to in-person since 2019. It will feature (11) restaurant partners who are all donating their time, small dishes to share, and expenses to support survivors. Restaurants include: Bindery, Esters Neighborhood Pub, Gringos Tacos, Humboldt Kitchen Bar, Lucky Strike, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sexy Pizza, So Radish, Steuben’s, Stoney’s Bar & Grill, and Yours Truly Cupcake. Guests will also be able to participate in the wine wall, silent auction, and have the option to participate in Heads or Tails for a chance to win a night in a suite at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs and Resort.

The event is hosted by our own Fox31 Meteorologist Kylie Bearse with musical guests Mawule and Eman. Guests will also have a chance to hear from our CEO, Victoria McVicker, who is retiring in July, but ESP would not exist with out her, and our survivor speaker, who will speak to what this event is all about.



A very limited number of tickets are still available. Please visit safehouse-denver.org for more information. If you cannot attend, you can still donate to support the Extended Stay Program. Silent Auction is also live and online for bidding with 70 items donated by local businesses.