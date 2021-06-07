Sampling for Hope to support survivors of domestic violence

SafeHouse Denver is bringing back Sampling of Home after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event will be virtual this year, but the cause it still the same and that’s helping survivors of domestic violence.

The event is Thursday, June 10th at 530pm for the livestream, Fox31’s Kylie Bearse will be the host of the event. Guests will be introduced to our Restaurant Partners, hear about domestic violence’s complexities while being inspired by the power of healing through a survivor story, enjoy local entertainment, bid on silent auction items, and much more. Registration is free, but you can add a Grilling Class with Executive Chef Michael Poompan from the Ritz-Carlton for a modest donation!

To RSVP for Sampling for Hope, please visit https://cutt.ly/SamplingForHope2021.

Sampling for Hope is proud to feature our Restaurant Partners offering to-go promotions the week of June 7th to support survivors. Each of these wonderful eateries will donate a portion of sales to support survivors. For a complete list of which locations are participating on which day, please visit https://cutt.ly/SamplingForHope2021

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Cherry Cricket

Esters Neighborhood Pub

Sexy Pizza – Capital Hill

Stargazer Chocolates

Steuben’s Uptown

Trattoria Stella – Colfax

Yours Truly Cupcake