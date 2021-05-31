Salvation Army hosts vaccine pop-up events

DENVER (KDVR) — The Salvation Army has announced they will be hosting two additional COVID-19 vaccination sites in Aurora and Denver.

The pop-up vaccination sites will both be held on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Salvation Army’s intent is to make it as easy as possible for those who wish to receive the vaccine to have access to it,” Major Mike Dickinson, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army said.

One clinic will be held at The Salvation Army Aurora Corp located at 802 Quari Ct. in Aurora. The other clinic will be located at The Salvation Army Citadel Corp located at 4505 W. Alameda Ave. in Denver.

Walk-ups are welcome or you can sign-up online for the Aurora location and for the Denver location.

The Salvation Army held four other pop-up clinics earlier in May in Colorado Springs, Denver and Aurora.

For more information about the Salvation Army visit imsalvationarmy.org.