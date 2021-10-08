Salmonella outbreak linked to Denver seafood company; here are the grocery stores impacted

DENVER (KDVR) — A salmonella outbreak that’s sickened dozens of people in 14 states is linked to a Denver seafood company that distributed to Colorado restaurants and supermarkets.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 102 people so far have gotten sick, and 19 of them were hospitalized.

The Salmonella Thompson outbreak is linked to the Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products, Inc., which has temporarily halted production.

Salmonella causes recall at multiple Colorado grocers

The company distributed products to restaurants and grocery stores in Colorado from May through Oct. 7, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The seafood was sold at seafood counters in Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts grocery stores in Colorado. The products listed below were recalled, except for the Pacific cod sold through Sprouts.

Of the 102 people sickened by salmonella, the majority were Colorado residents. Of the rest, all but two people reported traveling to Colorado in the week before they got sick.

They ranged in age from infancy to 85 years old.

Recalled products

The CDC advises anyone who has recalled products at home to throw them away and wash surfaces or containers that may have touched them.

Haddock

Monkfish

Bone-in trout

Grouper

Red snapper

Red Rock cod

Ocean perch

Pacific cod

Halibut

Coho salmon

Atlantic salmon portions

Lane snapper

Tilapia

All-natural salmon

Fillet

Pacific sole

Farm-raised striped bass

14 Colorado counties impacted in salmonella outbreak

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 82 cases have been reported in the following counties:

Adams (3)

Arapahoe (6)

Boulder (8)

Broomfield (3)

Denver (19)

Douglas (7)

Eagle (3)

El Paso (2)

Grand (1)

Jefferson (6)

Larimer (13)

Pitkin (4)

Summit (1)

Weld (6)

People in another 14 states also got sick.

A multistate salmonella outbreak is linked to a Denver seafood company, and people in these states have been sickened. (Credit: CDC)

Salmonella symptoms

The CDC urges anyone experiencing the following symptoms to contact a healthcare provider immediately:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up