Safety tips while you prepare the big meal this Thanksgiving

A lot can happened over a long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and Lt. Dave Carpenter with the Adams County Fire and Paramedic Department has some simple guidelines to keep everyone safe this holiday season.

Lt. Carpenter says that to avoid a fire while you’re deep frying your turkey, you need to cook it outside and about 25 feet away from the home. The best place would be out in front of the driveway or anywhere that is far away from catching fire.

Never deep fry a frozen turkey, the frozen crystals or ice that goes into the fryer will immediately interact with the hot oil and vaporize and turn into super hot steam. That then can expand quickly and cause the oil to overflow or splatter. Another rule of thumb is to not use an excessive amount of oil, only fill it to the required fill line.

Here are some other safety tips for cooking your turkey, whether you’re deep-frying or roasting this year

Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Make sure your vessel is large enough to fit the oil and the turkey.

Avoid deep-frying a turkey with stuffing inside

Take regular precautions when handling raw meat, such as washing your hands after handling it.

Don’t let your cooked turkey sit at room temperature for more than two hours.