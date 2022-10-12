When it comes to sports, what a difference ONE second can make. Same thing is true when it comes to cooking. If you look away, the game can change.

October is Fire Prevention Month and South Metro Fire Rescue wants you to know that cooking is the NUMBER ONE CAUSE of home fires.

South Metro Fire is helping our community stay safe by asking everyone to keeping your head in the game. Let’s team up, so we can stop the fires that are preventable. Stay focused. Stay by your stove. Make the save!



Here are some simple tips to remember for some basic cooking safety:

Put a lid on it and turn off the stove when there’s a small fire on the stove.

Always keep the oven door closed and turn off the oven when there is a fire in the oven.