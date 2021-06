Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu, owners of Third Culture Bakery in response to the violence against AAPI communities recently began putting together safety kids to give to vulnerable AAPI, Black and LGBTQ+ communities.

The safety kits include pepper spray and a loud alarm on a lanyard. They expected they’d make about 500 kits. To date, they’ve raised $50k and have orders for more than 12,000 kits, including a collaboration with the Aurora PD.