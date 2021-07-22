SafeSport provides insight into abuse and misconduct in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports

The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) today released the results of its first Athlete Culture & Climate Survey, which assessed the experiences and perspectives of athletes in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement related to abuse and misconduct.

With responses from nearly 4,000 adult athletes in more than 50 sports—including 151 Olympians and Paralympians, and 56 medalists—the survey provides the most in-depth look to date at the landscape of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse of athletes in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement over many years, including those preceding the Center’s 2017 formation. The survey begins the process of filling important data and information gaps related to abuse in U.S. athletics.

Abuse in sport is a continued threat to minors, young adults, and adults. The U.S. Center for SafeSport helps athletes, coaches, and parents—people involved in all facets of youth-serving sports organizations—become better educated and help create safer sport environments.

To report a concern involving abuse or misconduct in sport, call the U.S. Center for SafeSport reporting line: 833-5US-SAFE (587-7233)